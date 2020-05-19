Opelousas City Hall reopens to public; In person council meetings to resume Tuesday

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor announced Tuesday that City Hall has reopened to the public, with the exception of the mayor’s office which will remain closed until further notice.

Persons wanting to pay utilities inside may do so, Alsandor said.

“We will practice social/physical distancing inside the plaza section of city hall and allow approximately (10) customers at a time to enter the plaza to pay their utility bill. This is only for utility bill payments. Temperatures will be taken and masks will be required when entering the city hall plaza. Also, an information form will be signed by citizens paying utilities inside the plaza,” he said.

In person council meetings will resume Tuesday, May 19 with limited seating available to the public, Alsandor said.

All attendees are required to be temperature checked upon entry and must have a face covering, while following social distancing guidelines, Alsandor said.

The mayor says he will re-evaluate protocols on June 5 in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Order.