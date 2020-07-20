Opelousas city council votes to terminate OPD officer under investigation for alleged beating of teen

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The Opelousas City Council unanimously voted to terminate Sgt. Tyron Andrepont on Monday.

The former Opelousas police officer was arrested in June on five counts of malfeasance and is at the center of an investigation into the alleged beating of a teen in October 2020.

During Monday night’s meeting, the council reviewed footage of the incident, which took place inside Opelousas General, before voting to terminate the officer.

This is a developing story. News 10’s Neale Zeringue will have more tonight.