Opelousas City Council calls special meeting to discuss discipline for Sgt. Tyron Andrepont

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor called a special meeting of the city council for Monday, July 20 at 3 p.m. for the “purpose of holding a pre-disciplinary hearing for Sgt. Tyron Anderpont,” according to a press release.

Sgt. Tyron Andrepont 49, is facing five counts of malfeasance in office in connection with the latest police brutality claim made against him. Andrepont is accused of assaulting 18-year-old Jonah Coleman in October while the teen was receiving treatment at Opelousas General Hospital and not in police custody.

Earlier this week, the council rejected Andrepont’s request to resign from office.

For Monday’s special meeting, the board will ultimately decide what discipline should be taken for Andrepont’s actions. The meeting will require an adjournment to executive session, since it includes a personnel matter. The public will not be able to be a part of the executive session.