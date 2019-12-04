1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Opelousas carjacking suspect in hospital after crashing vehicle

Local
Posted: / Updated:

An Opelousas man is accused of carjacking a woman’s vehicle after firing shots at the vehicle, and then crashing that vehicle less than a block away from where the carjacking crime had occurred.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on College Street near its intersection with Arkansas Street, Police Chief Martin McClendon said.

The suspect was injured after striking a vehicle and had to be taken to a local hospital, McClendon said.

He faces numerous charges upon his release from the hospital, McClendon said.

The female carjacking victim was not injured.

The driver in the second vehicle sustained some injuries, but all are considered non life threatening, McClendon said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories