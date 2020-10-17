Opelousas caretaker admits her children trashed, spread human feces on floor at home of disabled person

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Rachael Lynn Tresner of Opelousas has been arrested on one count of cruelty to persons with infirmities for allegedly mistreating an infirmed adult/disabled person.

It is alleged that the victim, who was unable to care for herself, was left alone by her Tresner for an extended amount of time, and that she left two of her three children with the victim at a residence that was on generator power.

The victim, was unable to get out of bed without assistance and had nothing to eat, a press release states.

During the investigation, it was learned that Tresner left the residence at 9:30 am to bring one of her children to an appointment and did not return with her juvenile child until 11:45 am.

And then at approximately 12 noon Tresner quit her job and left the residence with her three children.

When questioned, Tresner admitted to being the victim’s caretaker and admitted that she left the victim alone and was not planning to return due to being cussed at by the victim, according to detectives.

She further admitted that her children left trash throughout the residence and a trail of human feces on the floor from the bedroom to the bathroom.