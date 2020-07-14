Opelousas Board of Aldermen rejects resignation of officer under investigation for allegedly beating teen

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The Opelousas Board of Aldermen has rejected Sgt. Tryon Andrepont’s resignation from the Opelousas Police Department.

The officer is under investigation for allegedly beating a teen in 2019. Andrepont still has the right appeal the board’s vote from Tuesday’s meeting.

The family of the alleged victim, 18-year-old Jonah Coleman, has been urging for the officer’s termination without paid administrative leave.

Andrepont was placed on paid leave in November when Opelousas Police Chief Martin Martin McLendon said he became aware of the incident.

The officer was arrested in June and faces five counts of malfeasance. He promptly turned in his resignation following his arrest.

