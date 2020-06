LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- Even as the future remains uncertain thanks to COVID-19, organizers with the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio in Lafayette say they are moving forward with their plans for their 2021 ball.

As of now, the event is planned for Jan. 9, 2021. However, krewe member Rachael Sudul said it will all depend on what guidelines are in place when January rolls around.