OPD investigation leads to seizure of drugs and firearms, three suspects arrested

Local

by: KLFY Staff

Posted:

(Opelousas Police Department)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A narcotics investigation in the 500 block of Raymond Street in Oeplousas led to the arrests of three men.

The Feb. 3, 2020, investigation by the Opelousas Police Department began due to complaints and information received that indicated narcotics trafficking inside inside a home in the area.

During the investigation, officers seized two pistols one .40 Cal. And one .9 mm over one pound of synthetic marijuana and $7,430 in cash.

The following suspects, all from Opelousas, are the following:

  1. Juan Bourgeois Jr. 20, of Opelousas, faces charges of Possession w/ intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs, (Synthetic Marijuana) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Firearm in the presence of a CDS, and Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
  2. Antoine Denton, 41, of Opelousas, faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm.
  3. Gerald Denton, 26, of Opelousas, faces charges of Possession of Schedule I drugs.
  • Juan Bourgeois Jr. (Opelousas Police Department)
  • Antoine Denton (Opelousas Police Department)

