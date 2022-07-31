OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 16-year-old male.

According to OPD, the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Rice Lane. One male, 16, was struck by gunfire in the left leg and arm. No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but OPD says it appears that a group of juveniles came out of a house and began to fire shots at each other.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.