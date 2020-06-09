Ongoing investigation into multiple ATVs stolen in St. Landry Parish, additional arrests expected

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Suspects have seen arrested in an ongoing investigation into several reports of stolen four-wheeler vehicles St. Landry Parish.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, on June 3, 2020, deputies were called to Highway 758 near Eunice.

(St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Due to the numerous theft complaints in this one particular area, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said he assigned several detectives from his Opelousas and Eunice offices to investigate the thefts.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify several persons of interest from the Opelousas area. While detectives in the Eunice continued gathering evidence, the Opelousas investigators began conducting surveillance on a location of interest, Guidroz said.

On June 5, 2020, a stolen ATV was recovered during the investigation.

Phillip Washington Jr. (St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators, with the assistance of the patrol division, were able to secure the location and take two suspects into custody. Detectives were able to recover a total of seven stolen ATVs, three of which had been taken from the Eunice area.

Investigators also linked the suspects to at least two ATV thefts in the Opelousas area.

Trudareyian Andrus and Phillip Washington Jr., both 22, face seven counts of felony theft each.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, Guidroz said.