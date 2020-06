LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police officers are at the scene of a shooting in the 1600 block of East Simcoe Street.

The shooting took place at about 10:15 p.m., Lafayette Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said. One victim was shot in the upper torso and has been taken to the hospital.

Police are searching for two suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. News 10 will provide updates as they become available.