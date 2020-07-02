OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one victim in serious condition.
Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Hall and Ferns Streets around 12:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, police found one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
That victim was transported to a local hospital.
Major Mark Guidry says the victim was unable to give any information on a suspect before being taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500 or send a tip to St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS.
One victim in serious condition after shooting overnight in Opelousas
OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one victim in serious condition.