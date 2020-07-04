One person wounded in Crowley shooting, police looking for a suspect

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A shooting in the Westwood Apartment complex has left one man wounded and police looking for the shooter.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said officers are still interviewing residents to try to get lead on a suspect. Multiple shots were fired, it is believed.

The victim took a shot in the leg. His condition is unknown.

Broussard said investigators do not have a motive as of yet, but they do not believe the shooting was drug-related.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as soon as it becomes available.