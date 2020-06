LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One victim has died from his injuries after a Friday morning shooting on Edison Street near University Avenue, police said.

The victim has been identified by authorities as 27-year-old Rico Thomas.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. The investigation is ongoing, Lafayette Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

