LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating after one person was shot in on South Magnolia Street Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 pm in the 1100 block of South Magnolia Street, police said.

When police arrived, they found a victim with a gun shot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to call Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.