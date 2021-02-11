UPDATE: LFD identifies 69-year-old victim in deadly fire at Mimosa Place Apartments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The 69-year-old man killed in an apartment fire Monday has been identified as Gervies Lyle Semmens.

Semmens was the only occupant inside the residence at Mimosa Place Apartments.

Investigators believe the fire started on the mattress in the bedroom. A cigarette may have contributed to the cause of the fire, LFD spokesman Alton Trahan said.

Neighbors were alerted by the smoke alarm activating in his apartment. Fire officials are continuing to investigate what prevented Semmens from exiting the dwelling.

Reports are pending from the coroner’s office, Trahan said, adding that the fire department offers its condolences to the victim’s family.

ORIGINAL: One person is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Lafayette late Monday night.



Crews with the Lafayette Fire Department responded to the scene at 11:27 p.m. at the Mimosa Place Apartments after neighbors reported heavy smoke coming from a downstairs apartment.



When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were coming from a bedroom window.



Neighbors told first responders that the unit was occupied by an elderly man.



Rescue crews found the occupant deceased in the burning bedroom.



Public Information Officer Alton Trahan says the fire was extinguished withing ten minutes and the apartment sustained heavy fire damage.



Investigators with Lafayette Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated in the bedroom, and preliminary findings indicate the fire started on the mattress in the bedroom.



The cause for the fire remains under investigation.



Trahan says the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office is assisting with determining the cause of death, and the identity of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin is notified.



Trahan noted that the nearest family member is out of state.