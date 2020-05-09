One man injured in W. Willow Street dispute turned shootout

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two people riding in the same vehicle began having an argument that turned into a shootout, with one of the two injured, according to Lafayette Police.

LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said the incident occurred shortly before noon today (May 9) in the 1300 block of W. Willow St. As the two shot at one another, one person drove away while the other fled on foot. Neither was on the scene when police arrived, and neither have been publicly identified by police.

Shortly after, a call was placed to 911 from the 300 block of Orchid St., where the driver reported a single gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived on the second scene and began performing life-saving techniques before the driver was taken to a local hospital.

Officers are actively working both scenes, said Griffin. The investigation is ongoing.