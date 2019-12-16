Breaking News
Severe weather prompts early school dismissal
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

One lane of I-10 WB to temporarily close near Atchafalaya Floodway Basin Bridge

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the outside lane of I-10 westbound between mile marker 118 and mile marker 117 (west end of the westbound Atchafalaya Floodway Basin Bridge) will be closed to traffic on Dec. 16 at 8:00 pm until Dec. 17 at 6:00 am.

This closure is necessary to allow the contractor to perform roadway construction work related to the FASTLANE I-10 widening project.

The FASTLANE project is a $54.7 million project that will involve pavement replacement within the existing lanes in each direction for 2.7 miles along I-10 from LA 347 to the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. An additional lane will be added in the westbound direction.

With the help of the FASTLANE grant, this is the second of three projects to reconstruct and widen the I-10 corridor from I-49 to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

The project began in July 2017 and is estimated for completion in 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
20 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories