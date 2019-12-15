Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

One injured in Opelousas parking lot shooting

Local
Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La., (KLFY) — Opelousas Police (OPD) are investigating a shooting that took place in a parking lot in the 300 block of South Academy Street.

According to OPD Major Mark Guidry, one male victim was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital and was listed in serious condition this morning. Though the 911 call came through at about 5 a.m. this morning (Dec. 15), Guidry said it is suspected the shooting took place almost an hour before the victim was located.

No suspect or motive is currently known.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories