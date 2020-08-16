One injured after truck crashes into motel in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) The driver of a pick up truck was injured after plowing into a motel late afternoon Saturday in Opelousas.

According to State Police, it happened around 4 p.m. at the Cardinal Inn motel on U.S. 190. when the driver lost control of his vehicle, struck a culvert and went airborne.

Police say on landing, the truck struck a parked vehicle before crashing into the building.

The unidentified driver was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in moderate condition.

Once discharged, police say, he faces multiple charges including careless operation, driving under suspension and no seat belt.

No other injuries were reported.