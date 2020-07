LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) One man is dead and two others injured after an argument ended in a shooting.

Police say it happened Saturday night in 500 block of S. Pierce Street.

The deceased was reportedly in an argument with several males when suddenly he began firing a weapon into a crowd striking two victims.

Gunfire was returned and the suspect was shot and killed at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. We expect more details to be released Monday.