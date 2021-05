EUNICE, La. (KLFY) One person died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Eunice, police chief Randy Fontenot confirmed with News 10.

He said it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Nimitz Street.

When police arrived they located a deceased adult male victim, Fontenot said.

The injured victim, also an adult male, was transported to a local hospital, he said.

Fontenot did not say what led to the shooting and did not provide a description of the suspect(s) who fled the scene.