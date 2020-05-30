Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

One dead, one injured after high-speed chase with State Police in Evangeline Parish

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANGELINE PARISH, La (KLFY) — A passenger is dead and a driver is injured after a high-speed chase with Louisiana State Police in the early morning hours today.

Kevin Arvie, 33, of Ville Platte, was a passenger in a 2003 Saturn 200 when it was pulled over for a traffic violation, according to LSP Troop I Public Information Officer Tpr. Thomas Gossen. The driver, Mackenzie Dixon, 31, of Ville Platte, initially pulled over onto the shoulder but then sped away, starting a pursuit on La. 10 near La. 106.

Dixon lost control of his vehicle in a curve and traveled off the roadway, overturning and striking a tree. Arvie, unbuckled in the front passenger seat, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Dixon was not buckled up, either, and sustained moderate injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis, said Gossen. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar