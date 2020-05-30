One dead, one injured after high-speed chase with State Police in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH, La (KLFY) — A passenger is dead and a driver is injured after a high-speed chase with Louisiana State Police in the early morning hours today.

Kevin Arvie, 33, of Ville Platte, was a passenger in a 2003 Saturn 200 when it was pulled over for a traffic violation, according to LSP Troop I Public Information Officer Tpr. Thomas Gossen. The driver, Mackenzie Dixon, 31, of Ville Platte, initially pulled over onto the shoulder but then sped away, starting a pursuit on La. 10 near La. 106.

Dixon lost control of his vehicle in a curve and traveled off the roadway, overturning and striking a tree. Arvie, unbuckled in the front passenger seat, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Dixon was not buckled up, either, and sustained moderate injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis, said Gossen. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.