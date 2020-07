DUSON, La. (KLFY) One person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting in Lafayette Parish Monday evening.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 100 block of Allegro Avenue near Duson around 8:30 p.m.

Detectives arrived and found 36-year-old Adam West deceased at the scene.

Another person is in custody, Sheriff Spokesperson John Mowell said.

No additional details were available.