CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead and another in critical condition in a shooting in Carencro, authorities said.

The shooting happened in Carencro Park around 2 p.m. today, Carencro Police Chief David Anderson has confirmed.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said. The name of the victims or the suspect are not yet available.

KLFY has a news crew on the way. This story will be updated as more information is available.

