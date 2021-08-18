One dead in New Iberia shooting

UPDATE: The family of the man killed Wednesday night in New Iberia has identified the deceased as Tony Maloney.

News Ten’s Britt LoFaso spoke exclusively with the victim’s sister less than an hour after the shooting occurred.

Please be advised that our crew was experiencing some audio and video technical difficulties during the LIVE interview.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) One person, who has not yet been identified, has died after being shot shortly just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on Anderson Street in New Iberia.

Family members have confirmed with KLFY that the victim, a male, was shot multiple times by a gunman who then fled the scene.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes confirmed the fatal shooting, but did not have any additional information.