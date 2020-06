ERATH, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead after a house fire in Erath last night (June 14).

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office reported the death after the Erath Fire Department responded to a blazein the 600 block of Severin Street shortly after 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters found the body inside the residence.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.