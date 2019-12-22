Live Now
One dead from multiple gunshot wounds in New Iberia shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead in a Saturday night (Dec. 21) shooting in New Iberia, according to officials.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Cotton Street shortly before 10 p.m. A 26-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a local hospital. The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.

