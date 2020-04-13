One arrested, one still wanted on burglary and theft charges in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One Lafayette man is wanted and another is under arrest in connection with several crimes involving vehicle burglaries and thefts.

Jeremy Celestine, 35, was arrested and charged with eight counts of simple burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. He was later booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Jansen Rabon, 22, of Lafayette is still wanted on similar charges.

Celestine’s arrest is the result of a culmination of efforts by the Lafayette Police Department, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Broussard Police Department.

If you know Rabon’s whereabouts, or have any other information related to this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477).