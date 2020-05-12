One Acadiana offers how-to guide for reopening workplaces

LAFAYETTE, La. –Regional chamber of commerce, One Acadiana, released its “Workplace Readiness Playbook,” a comprehensive guide for businesses on reopening physical workplaces as stay-at-home restrictions are lifted.

This follows the creation of the organization’s Economic Recovery Toolkit and the launch of its user-friendly guide to the Louisiana business community’s “Safe at Work” framework.

“We were pleased with Governor Edwards announcement on Monday that the statewide Stay at Home Order will end on May 15 and additional businesses can begin to reopen,” said One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman. “As our region starts to stabilize from the pandemic and we move into Phase One, it is critical that businesses have a plan in place to bring employees back into the physical workplace safely.”

In creating the playbook, 1A consulted with local, state, and federal authorities, as well as insights and best practices from regional business leaders and human resources professionals.

“We created the Workplace Readiness Playbook to make the migration from home more approachable – with quick and customizable solutions to help businesses build a readiness plan that works best for them,” Wayman added.

The guide outlines seven workplace readiness essentials:

Prepare the Building – Implement cleaning plans, pre-return inspections, building occupancy rules Review & Revise Policies – Update policy and procedure manuals, reinforce and clarify new protocols Prepare the Workforce – Determine who returns, staggered schedules, employee communication plan Control Access – Enforce protocols for safety and health checks, shipping/receiving and visitor policies Create a Social Distancing Plan – Follow guidelines for decreasing density, create office traffic patterns Reduce Touch Points & Increase Cleaning – Implement cleaning policy for individual workspaces and common areas Communicate for Confidence – Recognize the apprehension employees may feel in returning, communicate often and transparently

