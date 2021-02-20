On the road to recovery after a devastating house fire

(KLFY)- Standing is her damaged apartment, Peggy Guidry recalls the nightmare that was Wednesday night when she and her neighbors watched their homes burn.

“I said Oh My Gosh. I ran outside, grabbed my dog. When we turned around, we saw the flames shooting 10 feet high,” Guidry says.

Despite the loss of her home and some of her belongings, Guidry says she is grateful to be alive and unharmed.

“I am blessed. I feel so sorry for them. They lost everything. It’s really sad,” continues Guidry.

Guidry explains it’s the community support that will get her and her neighbors through this difficult time in their lives.

“People have been so good to us. All our families and friends set up funds. It’s been wonderful. We couldn’t do it without them,” explains Guidry.

GO FUND ME