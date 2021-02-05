Oil Center designated as National Register Historic District

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG) – The National Park Service, which manages historical sites, recently designated Lafayette’s Oil Center as a National Register Historic District.

Owners of contributing historic buildings within the boundaries of the new district are eligible to apply for federal and state historic commercial tax credits.

Tax credits are intended to assist historic property owners with rehabilitation, maintenance and repair costs. Many rehabilitation projects are eligible for a 20 percent state tax credit and a 20 percent federal tax credit.

(Lafayette Consolidated Government)

The state tax credit requires a minimum qualified expenditure of $10,000. To qualify for federal tax credits, qualified rehabilitation expenses must exceed the value of the historic building.

All projects must be approved before work begins, and all work must be completed according to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. Buildings must be retained for five years to receive the full value of the credit.