Officials: Quick response time prevented apartment fire from spreading

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Fire officials in St. Martin Parish say quick response time from firefighters is what prevented an apartment fire in St. Martinville from spreading to adjacent apartments.

According to the St. Martin Parish Fire District, the Evangeline Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched on Monday afternoon to a fire at Cypress Gardens Apartments.

When they arrived, fire crews say they found visible smoke showing from the 2-story apartment building.

They say firefighters responded with “an aggressive offensive-interior attack” and in less than 2 minutes managed to keep the fire contained to a bedroom.

Following an investigation, officials say it was revealed that the fire started in the bedroom, however the items first ignited could not be determined.

Officials say no one was in the apartment at the time of the fire.

Although no adjacent apartments had fire damage, smoke did get in to some of them and they had to be ventilated, according to authorities.

St. Martin Parish Fire District wrote on their Facebook page:

“Thanks to the quick response and rapid efforts by St. Martinville firefighters, there is no major damage and only 1 apartment is affected. Firefighters from the St. Martin Parish Fire District part-time staff Catahoula VFD and Cade VFD also responded. Thank you to the St. Martinville Police Department for their assistance with this emergency.”