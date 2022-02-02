LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Parish Officials continue to work to put out that tire fire located off Renaud Drive in Scott.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says people who live near the area are grateful for the work that’s being done.

Earlier, Chief Sonnier was traveling to the site three to four times a day to monitor air quality and says monitoring has been reduced to once or twice a week.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette City-Parish Council was introduced to a $1 million ordinance to pay for the work that’s being done.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit says the project started in December.

“We kept taking readings and right now the readings are coming back negative, which is a good thing. We don’t see any vapors coming off the ground. We’re hoping what we did is going to correct that problem going forward,” Chief Benoit said.

Benoit says dirt was moved throughout various locations on the property to cover areas where vapors were seeping through.

“The first couple of days we did it, it expanded underground because it kept looking for another way to break through that barrier,” Benoit explained.

Sonnier also serves as the Lafayette Fire Department’s Hazmat Chief.

Chief Sonnier says before LCG stepped in to help when the site was emitting vapors.

People who live nearby began to grow concerned.

“By capping it what we did was minimize the chances of lightning striking and it starting again; and then we’re back to square one again,” Chief Sonner explained.

Chief Sonnier says the fire was ignited about three years ago by a lightning strike.

Sonnier says he’s grateful and gives credit to the mayor-president and councilman Kevin Naquin for acting.

“LCG had the equipment and manpower to help us and that’s when they came in and helped us,” Chief Sonnier stated.

The ordinance was introduced on February 1 and is scheduled for final approval on February 15.