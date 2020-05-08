1  of  2
Officials investigate multiple duck deaths in Girard Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Several of Girard Park’s resident ducks have been found dead recently.

Lafayette Parks and Recreation Director Gerald Boudreaux said the city is working with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and the Acadiana Wildlife Education and Rehab Organization to investigate what caused the birds to die.

The spring/summer season annually results in an increased population of ducks at the park. Among those pictured dead include some ducklings.

“They are gifts from citizens in our community,” Boudreaux said in a statement. “The public is asked to assist by not dropping of any ducks to Girard Park and refrain from feeding them with items that could pose a threat to their safety.”

This is a developing story.

