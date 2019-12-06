Breaking News
4 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Officials: Oil leak under investigation in Atchafalaya River near Butte La Rose

Local
Posted: / Updated:

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (KLFY)- Clean up efforts are underway in the Atchafalaya River today after a barge leaked oil into the waterway.

Coast Guard is leading the investigation into the barge leak, which was discovered on Dec 2. On Friday, a Coast Guard official said the barge is in dry dock and the oil has been contained by six miles of boom.

Roughly 50 barrels were leaked into the river, the official said.

Agents with the Department of Natural Resources Office of Conservation said the barge leak was caused due to a faulty line, DEQ spokesman Patrick Courreges tells New 10.

The operator reportedly didn’t know about the leak until the oil had entered the water, the Courrages said.

Contract clean up companies, including New Iberia-based OMI Environmental Solutions, are working to clean the impacted area.

Officials said the barge is owned by Tyson Oil Co.

According to the DEQ, the oil leak was detected in the river near Cow Island Lake.

(Google Maps)

Courrages said crews hope to have the waterway cleaned by the end of the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories