Officials: Oil leak under investigation in Atchafalaya River near Butte La Rose

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (KLFY)- Clean up efforts are underway in the Atchafalaya River today after a barge leaked oil into the waterway.

Coast Guard is leading the investigation into the barge leak, which was discovered on Dec 2. On Friday, a Coast Guard official said the barge is in dry dock and the oil has been contained by six miles of boom.

Roughly 50 barrels were leaked into the river, the official said.

Agents with the Department of Natural Resources Office of Conservation said the barge leak was caused due to a faulty line, DEQ spokesman Patrick Courreges tells New 10.

The operator reportedly didn’t know about the leak until the oil had entered the water, the Courrages said.

Contract clean up companies, including New Iberia-based OMI Environmental Solutions, are working to clean the impacted area.

Officials said the barge is owned by Tyson Oil Co.

According to the DEQ, the oil leak was detected in the river near Cow Island Lake.

Courrages said crews hope to have the waterway cleaned by the end of the day.