Officers in shooting death of Trayford Pellerin should face separate charges, family says

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) It’s been more than 4 months since 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin of Lafayette was shot and killed by officers responding to a person armed with a knife.

Upon word the grand jury could hear the case this month, the attorney representing the family wants to request the district attorney present a case that each officer involved be charged separately and for the family to have input that goes before to the grand jury.

Attorney Ronald Haley says he too has heard the grand jury will be hearing the case.

“We have spoken with the lawyers for the city, and they have been forthcoming with us that they believe the case was going to go to the grand jury somewhere near the top of the year.

They couldn’t say January, February or March but they thought that it was going to come soon,” Haley said.

A grand jury decides if charges should be levied.

Haley says he wants each officer charged separately not as a collective group.

“I don’t think it will be beneficial for an officer who may have fired one time or may have just drawn his gun and didn’t fire to be lumped in with someone who may have fired his weapon seven times; which we believe is absolutely excessive,” Haley added.

Attorney Haley is also requesting the district attorney meet with the Pellerin family before heading to the grand jury to give their input on how the case should be present.

“I want to take this time to extend an olive branch, so to speak to the district attorney’s office to invite the Pellerin family’s legal team in to discuss the charges in advance that are going to be brought before the grand jury,” Haley stated.

“Is this something they have to do? No. We’re hoping given the public sentiment to this case that they would accept that invitation. I want to take this time to extend an olive branch that they would except that invitation.”