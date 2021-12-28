Ochsner Lafayette General restricts visitation due to COVID surge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In response to COVID-19 hospitalizations and case counts, Ochsner Lafayette General is restricting their visitor policy, effective Dec. 28.
In addition to the restricted visitation hours, which are listed below, the hospital also strictly enforces masking for all employees, patients, and guests. Those unwilling to comply will be asked to leave — no exceptions.
Children under two years of age are excluded from masking requirements. Children visitors must be accompanied by an adult and always remain in the patient’s room. Visitors are to maintain social distancing at all times, including in waiting rooms, cafeterias, and other shared areas.
This policy affects all employees and visitors regardless of vaccination status in accordance with the requirements set by the Louisiana Department of Health.
|Non-COVID Patient Type
|*Asymptomatic Visitors will have armband with date/sticker
|Surgery Patients
|One (1) visitor* at a time per patient who may or may not be able to wait in waiting areas due to social distancing limitationsVisitor should leave phone # to be contacted if waiting elsewhereMinor patients will be allowed to have both parents/legal guardians accompany them
|Inpatient Units including Mother/Baby
|COVID-19 Negative: Two (2) visitors* per patient per day, One (1) visitor* allowed to remain overnightCOVID-19 Positive: One (1) visitor* per day between the 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visitors must remain in patient room at all times
|ED patients
|One (1) visitor* at a time per patient who may or may not be able to wait in waiting areas due to social distancing limitationsVisitor should leave phone # to be contacted if waiting in carMinor patients will be allowed to have both parents/legal guardians accompany them
|Labor/ Delivery
|Two (2) visitors* at a time per patientOne (1) visitor* allowed to remain overnightOne certified midwife or doula may be present during labor
|Pediatrics
|COVID-19 Negative: Two (2) visitors* at a time per patient, allowed to remain overnightCOVID-19 Positive: One (1) visitor* per day between the 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visitors must remain in patient room at all times
|NICU
|Two (2) visitors* at a time per patientNo visitors are allowed during the following hours: 6-8 a.m., 10-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m.
|ICU
|Two (2) visitors* at a time per patient allowed only during ICU visiting hours.ICU visiting hours are 9-10 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. only
|Clinics/Outpatients/Urgent Care Centers/Lab/Diagnostics
|One (1) visitor* at a time per patient who may or may not be able to wait in waiting areas due to social distancing limitations
|COVID-19 Patients
|One (1) visitor* at a time per patient allowed between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.For COVID-positive patients in the ICU, two (2) visitors* will be allowed during ICU visiting hours only.ICU visiting hours are 9-10 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. only.Visitors must remain in the patient’s room at all times, wearing appropriate PPE, which will be provided to you.Exceptions will be made for end of life.