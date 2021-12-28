Ochsner Lafayette General restricts visitation due to COVID surge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In response to COVID-19 hospitalizations and case counts, Ochsner Lafayette General is restricting their visitor policy, effective Dec. 28.

In addition to the restricted visitation hours, which are listed below, the hospital also strictly enforces masking for all employees, patients, and guests. Those unwilling to comply will be asked to leave — no exceptions.

Children under two years of age are excluded from masking requirements. Children visitors must be accompanied by an adult and always remain in the patient’s room. Visitors are to maintain social distancing at all times, including in waiting rooms, cafeterias, and other shared areas.

This policy affects all employees and visitors regardless of vaccination status in accordance with the requirements set by the Louisiana Department of Health.