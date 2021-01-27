Ochsner Lafayette General names new president/CEO

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With Ochsner Lafayette General’s (OLG) president/CEO transitioning ot a new role as executive advisor, the hospital system announced a new leader earlier today in a press release.

Patrick Gandy, OLG’s current COO will take the reins of the organization on March 1 as current CEO David L. Callecod transitions to his new position as executive advisor for Ochsner Health.

In his new role, Callecod will contribute his experience as Ochsner Lafayette General transitions more fully to Ochsner Health. In addition to championing this integration, officials said Callecod will provide executive coaching to CEOs within Ochsner Health, support government relations efforts and represent Ochsner Health in promotion of critical work related to innovation. Callecod will remain a member of the Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation Board. He will continue in his current position as President and CEO of Ochsner Lafayette General until Feb. 28.

“I am extremely proud of the health system we’ve built over the last decade,” said Callecod. “Our commitment to always delivering excellence has significantly impacted our patients and communities across Acadiana and made us a healthcare leader in the region. It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside the most dedicated leaders, employees and medical staff, and I know that the brightest days for Ochsner Lafayette General are ahead of us. I am excited to take on this new role and enter a new chapter in my professional career within Ochsner Health.”

Gandy, who has been with the health system since 1993, has held numerous roles through now Ochsner Lafayette General’s history, including several senior management positions at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Imaging. Gandy is also a certified public accountant by trade.

“Patrick Gandy is a purpose-driven servant leader who has made significant contributions to Ochsner Lafayette General during his 27-year tenure. We are excited for Patrick to take on this new leadership role as President and CEO as we continue to grow and expand services for the communities across Acadiana,” said Ochsner Health President and CEO Warner Thomas. “We also want to thank and congratulate David Callecod for the lasting impact he has made on transforming healthcare delivery in the region, and we look forward to having David share his expertise with leaders across Ochsner Health as executive advisor.”