Ochsner Lafayette General merger will bring $465 million investment

The merger between Ochsner and Lafayette general is now complete, and it comes with nearly a half-billion dollars of investment.

“Joining Ochsner Health allows us to evolve even further, so we can continue to deliver care in Acadiana for generations to come,” said Ochsner Lafayette General President and CEO David Callecod. “As a system, we will be able to share resources, and best practices, so we can grow together into the future.

“We’re one team. We’re one system today,” said Ochsner Health President and CEO Warner Thomas. “Kind of coming together to deliver better health care in the state, to expand services here in Acadiana, and to make health care better in the state of Louisiana and the Gulf South.”

Here are the highlights of the merger:

-There will be $465,000,00 total invested to grow the hospital. $94,000,000 will be used to expand the facility. A new tower will be constructed, as well as a new 550 space parking garage.

-900 hourly workers at the hospital will have a minimum wage pay increase from $10 to $12 an hour. It will be a $21 million investment over 10 years.

-The company plans to enhance the 401k plan for employees.

-200 new jobs will be created.

-There will be growth in several programs to get more people into the healthcare field. Those programs include: residency, RN, LPN, surgical tech, pharmacy tech, and medical assistant.

-The hospital commits to open a new community health center in Lafayette for the underserved. More locations are planned.

“We feel extremely confident we can provide better access to care, while continuing to grow our local economy through this new merger,” said Callecod.