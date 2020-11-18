Ochsner Lafayette General implementing visitor restrictions due to rise in COVID-19 cases

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Citing increased COVID-19 cases, Ochsner Lafayette General has announced that they will enforce new visitor restrictions beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday.

There will be some exceptions to the restrictions, including maternity patients, and other situations such as end of life circumstances that are pre-approved by a patient’s care team.

See updated visitor policy, here

“In order to maintain an environment of infection control, we’re following our masking protocol and patients will be limited to one visitor per patient at all Ochsner Lafayette General facilities,” said Director of Communications Patricia Thompson.

She encouraged families to use alternate means of communication such as FaceTime, Skype or phones located in patient rooms.