Ochsner Lafayette General: COVID-19 vaccine not yet available for public distribution

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Ochsner Lafayette General said several people recently arrived at one of its COVID-19 testing sites expecting to receive the newly arrived COVID-19 vaccine.

The health care system is reminding the general public that the vaccine’s distribution began Tuesday for eligible health care workers.

At this time, the COVID-19 vaccine is “only available frontline healthcare workers at this time, and the COVID testing sites offer COVID testing and flu vaccines but NOT COVID vaccines,” a spokesperson for Ochsner Lafayette General said.

While the public roll out of the vaccine is coming, don’t expect it to be as early as this week.