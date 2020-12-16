Ochsner Lafayette General: COVID-19 vaccine not yet available for public distribution

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Ochsner Lafayette General said several people recently arrived at one of its COVID-19 testing sites expecting to receive the newly arrived COVID-19 vaccine.
The health care system is reminding the general public that the vaccine’s distribution began Tuesday for eligible health care workers.
At this time, the COVID-19 vaccine is “only available frontline healthcare workers at this time, and the COVID testing sites offer COVID testing and flu vaccines but NOT COVID vaccines,” a spokesperson for Ochsner Lafayette General said.
While the public roll out of the vaccine is coming, don’t expect it to be as early as this week.