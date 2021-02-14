Ochsner Lafayette General canceling elective surgeries, closing urgent care centers on Monday

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) On Monday, February 15, Ochsner Lafayette General is canceling all elective surgeries and closing all of its urgent care centers across Acadiana due to the anticipated winter storm.

In addition, the Urgent Care Center at Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics will close at 5 p.m. Sunday.

“The safety of our patients and employees continues to be our highest priority. Our emergency plans and protocols are in place and leadership is closely monitoring the situation in cooperation with authorities.” OLG announced.

The hospital is encouraging patients to use Health Anywhere, which connects patients to local providers via virtual visits.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency, should call 911 as all Ochsner Lafayette General hospitals are operating normally and providing all services including emergency care.