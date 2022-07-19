Oberlin, La. (KLFY) – Oberlin’s farmer’s market and Main Street area will undergo changes once funding is secured as part of the city’s plan to increase residency and tax revenue.

According to KPLC and Oberlin City Council Liaison Larry Alexander, the goal of the project is to “grow this into a large public market, that is kind of a gateway to Oberlin and that gives a draw that brings people into our town monthly.”

“We’re looking at a building of approximately 10,000 square feet, that’s going to be an open-air venue with places for seating,” Alexander continued.

Alexander continued to say that the city of Oberlin is working in conjunction with regional economic development to secure the new project and give Oberlin “its identity back.”