1  of  2
Live Now
Watch Live: Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks set to ring in 2020 Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

NYE: Authorities enforce zero tolerance on impaired driving

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana law enforcement agencies have a message for New Year’s Eve revelers.

The zero tolerance policy on impaired driving will get extra attention tonight.

In fact, there’s to be more manpower on the streets to help with enforcement.

State Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen says every 12 hours in Louisiana there’s a family grieving the loss of a loved who died in a car crash.

“About 40 percent of the time there’s alcohol related in those deaths,” Gossen said.

Local police and state troopers say get a designated driver. Remember, mpairment is not only the result of alcohol and narcotics. Impairment can occur from prescription drugs.

“If that drug makes you feel different in any sort of way, then guess what you’re going to drive different. If you’re impaired, then you’re impaired. It doesn’t matter what it is,” TFC Gossen added.

State police say extra grant money will be used to pay for additional troopers to be on patrol.

“If you have a designated driver, then that means someone who is not impaired at all; has not consumed any alcohol and who is not on any type of drugs or any type of narcotics.”

Lafayette Police will be on high alert for New Year’s Eve.

“Impaired driving affects everyone and police can’t fight the battle against impaired driving alone,” Corporal Bridgette Dugas stated.

Corporal Dugas says be prepared. “Use ride sharing services, taxis or use a sober driver. Of course, there are really no excuses,” Dugas said.

“Have fun by all means but do it in a responsible manner,” TFS Gossen added.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

48°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

45°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories