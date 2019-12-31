NYE: Authorities enforce zero tolerance on impaired driving

Louisiana law enforcement agencies have a message for New Year’s Eve revelers.

The zero tolerance policy on impaired driving will get extra attention tonight.

In fact, there’s to be more manpower on the streets to help with enforcement.

State Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen says every 12 hours in Louisiana there’s a family grieving the loss of a loved who died in a car crash.

“About 40 percent of the time there’s alcohol related in those deaths,” Gossen said.

Local police and state troopers say get a designated driver. Remember, mpairment is not only the result of alcohol and narcotics. Impairment can occur from prescription drugs.

“If that drug makes you feel different in any sort of way, then guess what you’re going to drive different. If you’re impaired, then you’re impaired. It doesn’t matter what it is,” TFC Gossen added.

State police say extra grant money will be used to pay for additional troopers to be on patrol.

“If you have a designated driver, then that means someone who is not impaired at all; has not consumed any alcohol and who is not on any type of drugs or any type of narcotics.”

Lafayette Police will be on high alert for New Year’s Eve.

“Impaired driving affects everyone and police can’t fight the battle against impaired driving alone,” Corporal Bridgette Dugas stated.

Corporal Dugas says be prepared. “Use ride sharing services, taxis or use a sober driver. Of course, there are really no excuses,” Dugas said.

“Have fun by all means but do it in a responsible manner,” TFS Gossen added.