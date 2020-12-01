Number of COVID-19 cases growing alarming for local health officials

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As the number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana continues to rise, the hospital system is facing a major challenge: They’re running out of space.

In the past two weeks, the number of people in the hospital for COVID-19 has nearly doubled. Local heath officials are worried there won’t be much more room.

As Thanksgiving passed, some people may have gathered in groups. This could case another surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Related coverage Hospital tells ER patients beds are full; diverts patients to other campuses

Heath officials are expecting to see the impact within the next two weeks- right before Christmas.

“People are in the communities gathering socially, going out to big parties, gathering crowded in indoor settings, doing things we are telling them not to do,” Regional Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski said.

Once again, the health officials are asking for your help in wearing masks to avoid a shutdown.

“It’s all in play- that’s what we jeopardize when we don’t follow the procures and further hurt the economy. It’s a question we have to ask, where do we want to be? We can be part of the solution or be part of the problem,” Sen. Gerald Boudreaux said.