Now that the statewide ‘stay at home’ order is in effect, what’s the guidance about being outdoors?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Here’s one way to look at it. If the business is essential, then probably so too are its workers.

The governor’s order basically names those businesses that can continue to operate — and to operate they have to have workers.

the governor’s list of essentials also includes hardware and supply stores, trades men and women such as plumbers and electricians.

The governor points out painting, security staff, moving and relocation services all essential.

Hotels and motels, fire arm and ammunition suppliers and retailers — for purposes of safety and security.

Distributors and suppliers of technology, health care and pharmaceutical are on the list.

“We’re busy but our heads are above waters.”

Northside pharmacy, pharmacists-in-charge Brian Miller says his pharmacy has staff on site with contact limitations between associates and customers.

“We don’t have a drive-thru. Our patients who walk into the pharmacy, we’re asking them to come in one at a time. Also, we do offer free delivery services. A lot of our patients we do deliver for.”

And like their essential businesses — some pharmacies are running into the supply and demand problem of goods and some medicines.

Miller says alot of medical plans are okaying early refills in hopes to keep customers stocked at least until the situation gets better.

The governor’s office calls pharmaceutical services —- essential.

“We do answer questions for patients if they have any; especially if they’re running fever, they’re feeling they need to self quarantine or they need us to get medication to them they normally pick up. That definitely comes with free delivery services.”