Not as Chilly this Morning as Seasonably Warm Temps Return Today

Over the next week, we will need to keep a close eye on the Caribbean Sea for tropical development from two separate tropical waves.

The first wave is located in the central Caribbean Sea and has the highest likelihood for development. Models are showing a broad area of low pressure forming over the western Caribbean in the coming days. If this happens, further development and organization will be possible with this disturbance. The National Hurricane Center has a medium to high chance of 70% for development over the next 5 days.