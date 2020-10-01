Not as Chilly this Morning as Seasonably Warm Temps Return Today

Local
Posted: / Updated:

You’ll still want a jacket this Thursday morning as temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. This is about 5° milder than yesterday morning. The afternoon will be noticeably warmer for Acadiana as highs are expected to be around 85°. This is the normal high for the first day of October. Otherwise, the weather remains quiet and mostly sunny.

