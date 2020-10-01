You’ll still want a jacket this Thursday morning as temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. This is about 5° milder than yesterday morning. The afternoon will be noticeably warmer for Acadiana as highs are expected to be around 85°. This is the normal high for the first day of October. Otherwise, the weather remains quiet and mostly sunny.
Not as Chilly this Morning as Seasonably Warm Temps Return Today
Abbeville55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Crowley58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Opelousas52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Breaux Bridge58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
New Iberia56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F A mostly clear sky. Low 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full