Northside High teacher Francis Shaw honored by former students as outstanding educator

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Northside High science teacher Francis Shaw was honored over the weekend by her former students during an event held at the Northgate Mall in Lafayette.

Mrs. Shaw is now retired after more than two decades at Northside, but that didn’t stop her former students from wanting to show their love for the person who they say worked hard and put her all into everything she did to help her students succeed.

Honks and waves greeted Shaw during a drive-by celebration where words of gratitude were expressed and lots of thank you’s were said.

“We just want to take this opportunity to say we love you, and we are so happy that you were a part of our lives.”

Mrs. Shaw echoed their sentiments in return to her former students.

“You never think you are making that much of a difference,” she said. “I can honestly look at most of those kids and remember their names.”

She even remembered KLFY’s own Dalfred Jones who she taught chemistry to in 2008.