ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) — This is a list of non-school related closures in Acadiana due to severe weather.
Road Closures
- I-210 bride Lake Charles – Shut down in both directions
- La 27 at Ellender Bridge – Closed
- Toomey Rest area on I-10 at Mile Marker 1 – Closed until further notice
Administrative Closures
- St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office – Closed Tuesday
- Eunice City Marshal’s Office – Closes Tuesday
- St. Martinville Police Department Administrative Offices – Closed Tuesday
- Lafayette Parish Courthouse – Closed Tuesday
- 27th Judicial Courts – Closed Tuesday
- Abbeville City Council meeting – Tuesday meeting Postponed
- City of Lake Charles administrative offices and services – Closed Tuesday
Other Closures
- BBHS Blood Drive for Kole Hebert- Rescheduled to Jan. 23, 24
- All Acadiana area Human Services District locations – Closed Tuesday
- Jinjer and Pickels Daycare (Rayne) – Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Medicare Education Seminars – Cancelled Tuesday at Youngsville Library and Wednesday at Lafayette Main Library
- First Baptist Lafayette Offices – Closed Tuesday
- Arc of Acadiana Day Programs – Closed Tuesday
- St. Martin Council on Aging – Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Iberia Council on Aging meal services – Tuesday and Wednesday
- Closings will be updated when they are announced.