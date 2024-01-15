ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) — This is a list of non-school related closures in Acadiana due to severe weather.

Road Closures

  • I-210 bride Lake Charles – Shut down in both directions
  • La 27 at Ellender Bridge – Closed
  • Toomey Rest area on I-10 at Mile Marker 1 – Closed until further notice

Administrative Closures

  • St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office – Closed Tuesday
  • Eunice City Marshal’s Office – Closes Tuesday
  • St. Martinville Police Department Administrative Offices – Closed Tuesday
  • Lafayette Parish Courthouse – Closed Tuesday
  • 27th Judicial Courts – Closed Tuesday
  • Abbeville City Council meeting – Tuesday meeting Postponed
  • City of Lake Charles administrative offices and services – Closed Tuesday

Other Closures

  • BBHS Blood Drive for Kole Hebert- Rescheduled to Jan. 23, 24
  • All Acadiana area Human Services District locations – Closed Tuesday
  • Jinjer and Pickels Daycare (Rayne) – Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Medicare Education Seminars – Cancelled Tuesday at Youngsville Library and Wednesday at Lafayette Main Library
  • First Baptist Lafayette Offices – Closed Tuesday
  • Arc of Acadiana Day Programs – Closed Tuesday
  • St. Martin Council on Aging – Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Iberia Council on Aging meal services – Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Closings will be updated when they are announced.

Latest Posts